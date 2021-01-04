Retired Surrey Police sergeant faces rape trial
A retired police sergeant has gone on trial accused of raping a woman twice, including once while he was on duty.
Derek Seekings, from Hampshire, denies two counts of rape between 1994 and 2000, Brighton Crown Court heard.
Jurors were told that one alleged rape took place while Mr Seekings was on a break and he later returned to work.
The 66-year-old father, of Southern Way, Farnborough, was serving with Surrey Police at the time. He retired from the force in 2005.
Jennifer Gray, prosecuting, said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left "very upset and distressed" after the alleged attack when Mr Seekings was on duty.
Ms Gray said: "She made it very clear to him she didn't want to have sex with him, he carried on regardless and he raped her."
The trial continues.