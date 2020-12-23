Flooding shuts motorway and halts trains in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Flooding has forced the closure of part of the M50 in Herefordshire and halted some train services in Worcestershire.
All lanes were closed on the westbound section of the motorway between junction eight on the M5 and junction two at Ledbury due to severe flooding.
The heavy rain has also led to the cancellation of trains between Great Malvern and Hereford, West Midlands Railway said.
Flood warnings have been issued for the Severn, Avon and Frome rivers.
The Environment Agency said the warnings were in place in Worcestershire and Shropshire for the Severn, Warwickshire for the Avon and Herefordshire for the River Frome.
Road access between Great Malvern, Colwall, Ledbury and Hereford railway stations has been restricted due to high waters, so rail replacement buses were unable to operate, West Midlands Railway said.
"It is understood that many other roads in the local area are currently impassable, so onward travel from Great Malvern station more generally is also likely to be difficult," the spokesman added.
