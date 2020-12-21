Covid-19 tier 4 and Wales visitors to West Midlands 'must self-isolate'
Anyone who has travelled from tier four or Wales into the West Midlands is being asked to self-isolate for 10 days amid the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus.
Health officials said anyone who has travelled to the region should "assume" they have the new strain of Covid-19.
No visitors are allowed to a house where someone is isolating, even on Christmas Day, the statement said.
People who test negative are also told to self-isolate.
New variant 'circulating'
The statement from the West Midlands Conurbation Local Resilience Forum said the advice was being issued due to the new coronavirus variant which has seen a "very rapid increase in cases in London and parts of the South East and East of England".
"Although our region is not in tier four, rates are increasing and it is highly likely that the new variant is circulating," the statement added.
It also told people to change Christmas plans as much as possible and to only meet with those in their bubble.
"Other people who live in the house do not need to self-isolate unless they get symptoms but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day."
The guidance also states if you have symptoms you must get tested and must self-isolate for 10 days, without waiting for results.
Wales entered lockdown on Sunday, with new restrictions covering the Christmas period. Hundreds of people are thought to have contracted the new variant, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
Much of the West Midlands is in tier three, with Stoke-on-Trent having the highest rate of infection in the area, with 340.5 new infections per 100,000 people in the week up to 17 December.
Rugby in Warwickshire is next with 336.9 new infections, followed by Wolverhampton with 306.8 infections.
The statement from the West Midlands Conurbation Local Resilience Forum includes seven councils: Birmingham City Council, Coventry City Council, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and City of Wolverhampton Council.
The same advice has been issued in Telford and Wrekin and in Worcestershire, where director of public health Dr Kathryn Cobain told people to assume they had the new strain of the virus if they had visited Wales or tier four locations.
Health officials in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have called on people who have returned from tier four areas to get tested and told them to avoid unnecessary travel.
Tier four guidance
If you live in a tier four area, you must not leave or be outside of the place you are living unless you have a reasonable excuse.
You cannot meet other people indoors, including over the Christmas period, unless you live with them, or they are part of your support bubble.
Outdoors, you can only meet one person from another household. These rules will not be relaxed for Christmas for tier four - you cannot form a Christmas Bubble in tier four.
Source: Gov.uk
