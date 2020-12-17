Southampton fire: Man rescued after going back into burning flats
- Published
A confused man had to be "grabbed" by firefighters after he re-entered a block of flats on fire in Southampton.
Two other people and a dog were also saved from the blaze which started just before 05:00 GMT in Forster Road.
Nearly 30 firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the "severe" fire in the ground floor bedroom.
Fire officer Dave Graham, who believed the cause may have been smoking in bed, said the occupier was "close to collapse" from smoke inhalation.
The rescued man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Mr Graham said the "disoriented" man left his burning bedroom but then re-entered the two-storey building made up of four flats.
He said: "Our crews literally grabbed him and pulled him out of the flat. He was almost overcome.
"It was a severe fire. There was so much smoke, the stairwell was completely filled."
Smoke was beginning to enter other flats and billow across the road, Mr Graham added.
Another man in a ground floor flat was led to safety by firefighters and a woman and a dog in a first floor apartment were rescued by ladder.