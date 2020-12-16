Covid-19: GWR 'cannot guarantee' all journeys
- Published
A rail operator has said it cannot guarantee getting passengers to their destination because more than 50 members of staff are off work due to coronavirus.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said it would be contacting affected customers to help them make other arrangements.
It has apologised for the inconvenience caused.
A revised timetable is also being introduced for the festive period.
GWR told the BBC a number of train crew members had tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 50 were self-isolating.
Sir Peter Hendy, the government's adviser on Christmas travel, told the House of Commons transport select committee GWR was "not currently anticipating being able to run the service that they thought they would".