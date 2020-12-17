BAE Systems to recruit 'record' number of apprentices
- Published
BAE Systems plans to recruit 1,250 apprentices and graduates, with more than 700 in Cumbria and Lancashire.
The defence giant said it was "the highest number we have ever recruited in a single year", despite the coronavirus pandemic.
New recruits will have the chance to be involved in programmes including Tempest jet fighters and Dreadnought nuclear submarines, it said.
Chief executive Charles Woodburn said creating jobs was a national priority.
"It's more important than ever that those of us who are in a position to do so continue our investment in the UK workforce," he said.
"We're fortunate that our business is based on long-term critical defence programmes, giving us the confidence to increase our apprentice and graduate recruitment to create a strong talent pipeline, which enables us to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies, whilst playing a role in supporting the UK's economic recovery."
North West of England recruitment
- Total recruits: 763
- Submarines: Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria: 405 (Apprentices: 327, Graduates: 78)
- Air: Warton and Samlesbury, Lancashire: 329 (Apprentices: 205, Graduates: 124)
- Land UK: Radway Green, Cheshire: 17 (Apprentices: 17)
- Shared Services: Preston, Lancashire: 12 (Apprentices: 8, Graduates: 4)
