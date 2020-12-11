Former teacher accused of sex attacks on 15 pupils
A former teacher is to appear in court to face charges of historical sexual offences against pupils at two schools.
Piers Le Cheminant, 75, from Newton Abbot, Devon, is accused of assaulting boys at Oakwood Preparatory School in Chichester and Salisbury Cathedral School.
He has been served a summons to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 2 February, Sussex Police said.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1960 and 1985.
Mr Le Cheminant is accused of indecently assaulting 10 boys at Oakwood Preparatory School between 1960 and 1980 and sexually assaulting five boys at Salisbury Cathedral School between 1981 and 1985.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police emphasise that the allegations relate to a period ending more than 35 years ago, and have no connection with any current or recent staff, management or pupils at the schools."