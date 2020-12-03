Roseberry Topping: Police warn walkers over hill crossing Covid-19 tiers
People living in Teesside are being warned not to climb one of its most famous landmarks as they risk breaking government coronavirus restrictions.
Roseberry Topping crosses two council areas which are in different tiers.
While part is in Redcar and Cleveland, subject to the tier three restrictions, its peak is in Hambleton in tier two.
North Yorkshire Police said it was "neither necessary or acceptable" to move tiers for a day trip. People could face a fine if they break the rules.
The news about the 1,049ft (320m) beauty spot, dubbed the Yorkshire Matterhorn, was first reported by Teesside Live.
The National Trust, which manages the site, said it was asking people to follow government guidance.
England has been placed into three tiers following the second national lockdown, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The North East of England is in tier three while North Yorkshire is in tier two.
Supt Mike Walker, who is in charge of North Yorkshire Police's Covid-19 response, said: "Those living in tier three areas are advised not to travel out of the area unless it is necessary, such as for work or education.
"I realise there may be some confusion over what is deemed necessary in these circumstances, so I'd like to be clear here; it is neither necessary or acceptable to leave a tier three area and enter a lower tier area for a day trip or to visit a pub or restaurant for a meal."
He warned people living in tier three areas not to "try to side-step" the tighter restrictions by visiting neighbouring tier two places for a day or night out.
The force said it would be "actively patrolling" border areas with an "increased presence", including using its safety camera fleet, equipped with number plate recognition cameras.
Guidance for travelling into or out of a tier three alert level area
The government says to avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays, other than where necessary, such as:
- for work
- for education
- to access voluntary, charitable or youth services
- because of caring responsibilities
- for moving home
- to visit your support bubble
- for a medical appointment or treatment
Where necessary, you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.
