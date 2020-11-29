London Bridge victim Saskia Jones's family in security law call
- Published
The family of a woman stabbed to death in the London Bridge attack want better security for events in public spaces.
Saskia Jones 23, was murdered at a prisoner rehabilitation event in the City on 29 November, 2019.
A year on, her relatives say they want "proper security measures... to avoid another family being torn apart in similar circumstances".
As part of her legacy, her family also want to help victims of sexual violence, an issue important to her.
Cambridge university graduates Ms Jones, from Stratford-upon-Avon, and her friend criminology graduate Jack Merritt were both stabbed to death by Usman Khan one year ago.
They were killed during the event, organised by the university's Learning Together programme at the Fishmongers' Hall.
Khan, 28, was shot dead by police on nearby London Bridge minutes later.
In the wake of her death, the family of Ms Jones - who was applying to become a police officer - described her as a "brilliant, caring daughter".
Now, her mother Michelle has thanked all those who supported the family through their grief and they were now looking to do work in her name.
"We have no doubt that it would be Saskia's wish to concentrate on the positives and continue with her efforts to make a change in the world," she said, in a statement issued by the Met Police.
"In order to do this, we have been looking at several legacies in Saskia's name that could be the foundation of improving the lives of others from the many causes she supported."
This will include working with the government to include the dissertation research Ms Jones did with Rape Crisis Cambridge, as part of its review of laws surrounding sexual violence.
"This review looks at how rape and sexual violence are handled across the criminal justice system, an area that Saskia was deeply passionate about," continued Mrs Jones.
"Once this work is completed, we will find a way of publicly recognising Saskia's contribution in the work that flows from it."
Their work will also include involvement in consultations regarding new security legislation "for businesses and operators of public spaces who hold events".
"We have been approached by 'Lime Culture' (sexual violence and safeguarding organisation) with a view to creating a sustained national legacy for Saskia in the field of sexual violence," Mrs Jones added.
Anglia Ruskin University also aims to set up a PhD scholarship in Ms Jones's name, to enable students to to continue with the research she began during at university.