Covid-19: Most of the West Midlands enters tier three
Most of the West Midlands will be under the toughest Covid-19 restrictions when the area comes out of the second England lockdown on 2 December.
The region will enter tier three - the highest alert level - in Birmingham and the Black Country, Solihull, Coventry, Warwickshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.
It is the first time a local area must obey the tier system's stiffest rules.
The measures include a ban on households mixing indoors.
Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are set to enter tier two where restrictions are slightly more relaxed.
Nowhere in the region will face the lowest level of restrictions, tier one.
It means all local areas have moved up one level compared to their status before the second lockdown, with Warwickshire leaping from tier one to three.
The government says it will review the tier allocations on 16 December, although there will be a UK-wide relaxation of rules for five days over Christmas.
England's first tier system was brought in this autumn to curb a second wave of coronavirus, but it was replaced with a four-week national lockdown from 5 November that applied stiff and uniform measures across the country.
But the nationwide approach will make way for varied restrictions again from 2 December under new tiers.
Differences between the new tiers include restrictions on where households can meet up:
- Tier two: The rule of six applies outdoors but there is no household mixing anywhere indoors
- Tier three: Can only meet other households in outdoor public spaces like parks, where the rule of six applies
Gyms and close-contact beauty services like hairdressers will be able to open in all tiers.
Guidance says people in all tiers who can work from home, should continue to do so.
Pubs and restaurants in tier two can only open to serve "substantial meals", while those in tier three can only operate as a takeaway or delivery service.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock used a government webpage to outline his reasoning for each area's status.
Warwickshire, where restrictions have jumped from tier one to tier three, is listed as part of a group with Coventry and Solihull, which were previously both in tier two.
Mr Hancock says high yet falling infection rates and pressure on the local NHS is behind the grouping's tier three status.
But the leader of Warwickshire County Council said the news came as a shock, and queried the method used and whether one of the trio had skewed the outcome for the others.
Izzi Seccombe said: "I'm going to be asking about the validity of the rates that they've put us in.
"Coventry and Warwickshire are nip and tuck on the rates and right at this moment Coventry is slightly lower than Warwickshire. Solihull is higher, and we're in a grouping, a regional grouping together, so I will be checking with government about whether the evidence that they have used is fair and is reasonable.
"And when we move to the next review [we will see] if we can correct this and get it down."
She added while she appreciated the balance of mitigating health risks against economic realities, she also understood the impact tier three restrictions would have on certain businesses.
"We need to get the hospitality sector open - we need to give them a chance especially building up to the Christmas period.
"I'm not particularly happy that we are in tier three, we need to get these businesses earning again because peoples' livelihoods and their lives are dependent on their income and I'm very conscious of that."
