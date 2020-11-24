BBC News

Missing fishermen: Body of Adam Harper found

Published
image copyrightMartin Johns/Fishing News
image captionThe Joanna C sank three miles off the coast at Seaford

The body of a fisherman has been recovered after a trawler capsized off the Sussex coast.

Police said divers brought the body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, Devon, up from the wreck of the Joanna C on Monday night.

Another fisherman, Robert Morley, 38, of Pembrokeshire is still missing after the boat sank on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Sussex Police said: "Our thoughts are with their families at this time."

On Facebook, Mr Harper's mother Sarah Jayne Harper posted a statement to say her son had been found.

She wrote: "I just wanted to let everyone know that Adam has been recovered from the boat of the Joanna C and will be coming home to us before his final journey."

She asked people to continue to pray for Mr Morley and his family.

Related Topics

  • Brixham
  • Newhaven
  • RNLI

More on this story

  • Missing fishermen: £20k raised for families

    Published
    17 hours ago

  • Missing fishermen: Search off Sussex coast ends

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Sussex: One rescued and two missing as fishing boat sinks

    Published
    2 days ago