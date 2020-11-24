Missing fishermen: Body of Adam Harper found
The body of a fisherman has been recovered after a trawler capsized off the Sussex coast.
Police said divers brought the body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, Devon, up from the wreck of the Joanna C on Monday night.
Another fisherman, Robert Morley, 38, of Pembrokeshire is still missing after the boat sank on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Sussex Police said: "Our thoughts are with their families at this time."
On Facebook, Mr Harper's mother Sarah Jayne Harper posted a statement to say her son had been found.
She wrote: "I just wanted to let everyone know that Adam has been recovered from the boat of the Joanna C and will be coming home to us before his final journey."
She asked people to continue to pray for Mr Morley and his family.