Missing fishermen: £20k raised for families
- Published
More than £20,000 has been raised for the families of three crew from a fishing trawler which sank off Sussex as tributes are paid to two men still missing.
One man was found clinging to a buoy after their vessel sank on Saturday, sparking a rescue effort from Seaford.
Two other men were not found and the search was called off on Sunday.
Vigils have been held for the missing men, named locally as Adam Harper and Robert Morley.
Skipper Dave Bickerstaff was rescued after he was found clinging to a lifebuoy.
The three have not yet been formally identified by Sussex Police.
Mark Eager, principal of Brixham College where Mr Harper was a student, has paid tribute to him.
He said: "A tragedy like this is felt through the whole Brixham community with many of us knowing those affected. Our condolences go to everyone involved.
"Adam joined the College in 2005 and is remembered fondly as a popular student always with a smile on his face.
"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time particularly as Adam's family continue to be part of our College community."
Two GoFundMe pages have received donations from more than 1,000 people.
The 45ft scalloping vessel, named Joanna C, was registered in Brixham, Devon, understood to be the hometown of the two missing fishermen.
Helen Lovell, from the Fishermen's Mission, said the fishing port has been "pulling together and supporting the fishing industry" since the search was called off.
She added: "Across the UK we are also seeing people who are lighting candles and putting them in their windows, to have that common bond that we are all thinking of those fishermen that are still missing."
Meanwhile, local councillor Vic Ellery said "the pain is awful".
"We all feel it in a tight community like Brixham," he said.
Cards and flowers have also been left beside the well-known Man and Boy statue in the town.
The Department for Transport's Marine Accident Investigation Branch, said: "The MAIB has commenced a full safety investigation into the loss of the scallop dredger, Joanna C, in the morning of 21 November 2020.
"The MAIB will co-operate with other stakeholders in the investigation, and a report of the investigation will be published in due course."