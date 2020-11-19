Grace Millane: 'Heartbreak' as father of murdered backpacker dies
The family of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane said they were "heartbroken" after her father died.
Ms Millane, 22, was strangled by a man she met on a dating app in New Zealand in December 2018.
David Millane, who was a constant presence at her killer's trial in Auckland, was diagnosed with a serious illness after returning to the UK.
The 62-year-old, from Wickford in Essex, died earlier this week.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of David, he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those that knew him," the Millane family said in a statement.
Condolences were posted on the Facebook page of the charity the family set up after Ms Millane died.
Her relatives collect handbags and toiletries for domestic abuse victims as part of the project in her memory.
The death was announced by the New Zealand Police.
Det Insp Scott Beard said the force had "worked closely with the Millane family" after the death of their "much-loved and cherished daughter Grace".
After Grace's disappearance, her father flew to New Zealand and appeared in a missing person's appeal to plead for information on her whereabouts.
Her body was eventually found in bushland on the outskirts of Auckland.
Mr Millane and his wife Gillian returned to the city almost a year later as a 27-year-old man went on trial for her murder.
After the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty, Mr Millane delivered an emotional tribute outside court.
He said the family's lives had been "ripped apart" by the brutal death of their "beautiful, talented daughter".
