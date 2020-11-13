Music could be banned on buses in West Midlands
Playing music and using e-cigarettes on buses in the West Midlands look set to be banned under plans by travel bosses.
The West Midlands Combined Authority board on Friday approved the seeking of by-laws which would prohibit "nuisance" activities.
Similar bans - which would also cover drinking alcohol and loitering - are already in place on trains and trams in the region.
The authority says it will be the first to adopt these rules on buses.
It hopes the plans will be approved by government and introduced in spring 2021, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
West Midlands Police officers who are part of Transport for West Midlands' Safer Travel Team will enforce the new rules, and can ask people causing a nuisance to leave the bus or bus station.
Fines of up to £3,000 can also be issued for more serious incidents, the authority said.
Under the new rules, people being intoxicated from drink or drugs will also be banned.
Other orders also being considered through slightly different legislation include, bringing a "dangerous item" on to a vehicle, being threatening or abusive, begging, singing and selling anything.
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said nuisance behaviour could "undermine" passengers' sense of security.
David Jamieson, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said people were more likely to use public transport if they felt safe.
He said the new by-laws would give officers "much tougher powers to take action".
"No one should have to put up with anti-social behaviour and these new powers will help the police and other agencies tackle the issue."
More than 90% of passengers were in favour of these plans, a consultation last year showed, the authority said.
