Reading stabbings: Man admits knife murders of three victims
- Published
A man who launched a knife rampage in a park in Reading has admitted the murders of three men.
Khairi Saadallah killed friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, during the two-minute attack in Forbury Gardens in June.
At the Old Bailey, Saadallah, 26, also admitted three charges of attempted murder.
He had been due to go on trial on November 30.
Members of the victims' families sat in court for the hearing as Saadallah, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, entered his guilty pleas while wearing a face mask.
History teacher Mr Furlong and Mr Ritchie-Bennett, a US citizen, were both stabbed once in the neck, while Mr Wails, a scientist, was stabbed in the back. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others - their friend Stephen Young, as well as Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group - were also injured.
Mr Young was stabbed in the head, Mr Edwards was stabbed in the back and Mr Nisudan suffered injuries to his face and hand.