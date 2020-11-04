BBC News

People have last night out before second England lockdown

Published
image captionThe streets of Soho are packed ahead of a second national lockdown

People have been for one last night out before England goes into a second lockdown.

They queued at pubs and ate out at restaurants before doors closed at 22:00 GMT for the month-long lockdown to reduce coronavirus cases.

The streets of Soho were packed, there were queues in Cambridge and people were making the most of being out elsewhere in England.

The Met Police reported no restriction-related incidents in London.

image captionLondoners queue outside The George pub in Wanstead, east London
image captionSome people sat outside to have a meal in Liverpool city centre
image captionStudents queued at a Cambridge pub hoping to be served before 22:00
image captionSome revellers got into the Christmas spirit in Newcastle for the last night out until December
image captionPolice have reported no major incidents in central London
image captionFrom 00:01 on Thursday you can meet one person from outside your household in an outdoors public space

