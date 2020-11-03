Washington Academy: Man killed in school field crash named
- Published
A man who died when a car he was driving crashed into a school field has been named by police.
Tom Dixon, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on the A1231 near Washington Academy at around 08:00 GMT on Sunday.
Northumbria Police said Mr Dixon, of Seaham, was the sole occupant of the black Citroen DS3 which left the road and ended up in the field.
Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses.
A police spokeswoman said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Tom's family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their loss."