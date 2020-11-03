Royal Mail unveils Christmas 2020 nativity stamps
Nativity scenes from stained-glass windows in churches across England will feature on Royal Mail's commemorative Christmas stamps.
The stamps, which go on sale on Tuesday, will feature six windows from churches in counties including Leicestershire, Norfolk and Yorkshire.
All of the stamps feature the infant Jesus being cradled by the Virgin Mary.
The Reverend Gill Pinnington, of Christ Church, Coalville, said she was "proud" its stained-glass window was featured.
The Leicestershire-based cleric said: "We are very proud of our stained-glass windows and are so happy that the beauty of the Mother and Child can be shared with the Nation."
Royal Mail's head of stamp strategy Philip Parker said: "Our beautiful Christmas stamps feature the Nativity, as told through the artistry of different styles of stained-glass windows."
Other churches that are featured in the stamp collection include:
- St Andrew's Church, East Lexham, Norfolk
- St Andrew's Church, Coln Rogers, Gloucestershire
- Church of St James, Hollowell, Northamptonshire
- All Saints' Parish Church, Otley, West Yorkshire
- St Columba's Church, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire
The stamps will be available in 7,000 post offices across the UK.
