Free school meals: Councils offer own meal vouchers for children
Five councils have pledged to provide food vouchers over half term as the row over free school meal provision during holidays continues.
Labour-led authorities in Liverpool, Doncaster, Southwark, Redbridge and Hammersmith & Fulham have all agreed to fund their own schemes.
A motion to extend free school meals over holidays during the coronavirus pandemic was rejected by MPs.
The campaign was championed by footballer Marcus Rashford.
The Manchester United and England striker had called on people to "unite" to protect the most vulnerable children.
A Labour motion in the Commons to extend the scheme over holidays until Easter 2021 was defeated.
Hammersmith & Fulham Council leader Stephen Cowan said watching the vote was "cutting".
He said: "I have seen a lot of kids who need food. I was in a school on Tuesday speaking to kids who have the free lunches now and they were explaining they have gone for days without a proper meal.
"They were very sweet kids, and then I looked at the MPs who were so callously indifferent to that and I thought, 'how can that be happening in the fifth richest country on Earth?'
"There are so many things they spend money on, it's a moral imperative."
'Right thing to do'
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the decision would feed about 19,800 children in the city.
Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said it was "the right thing to do".
The government said all measures would be kept under review.
Government ministers have praised Mr Rashford for highlighting the difficulties facing low-income families, but some Conservative MPs have accused him of "virtue signalling".
More than 200 children's writers are among those urging the government to ensure no child goes hungry this winter.
Treasury minister Steve Barclay said there was extra £9bn in support available through the welfare system.
"It's important we support families in need," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.
"In the design and the measures we've taken, for example on housing support, lifting the allowance at the lowest in terms of rents to cover a much wider range of housing benefits, that again is about supporting families through the welfare system."