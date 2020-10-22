Coronavirus: Trams and Metros to get Covid-19 cash
- Published
Tram and Metro services in northern England and the Midlands are to get up to £68m in government funds.
Services in Sheffield, Tyne and Wear, Nottingham, the West Midlands, Manchester and Blackpool will receive cash to offset some Covid losses.
The services suffered a "significant impact" financially as usage dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said.
The funding is split into two parts with £35.4m over the next 12 weeks.
A further £32.4m to cover until the end of March 2021 will then be made available subject to a review, the DfT spokeswoman said.
Light Rail Minister Baroness Vere said such services "serve as a vital link for communities".
The first round of funding has been allocated as follows:
- £17.5m for Manchester Metrolink
- £8.5m for Tyne and Wear Metro
- £4.4m for Nottingham Express Transit
- £2.6m for Sheffield Supertram
- £1.9m for Midland Metro
- £352,000 for Blackpool Tramway
