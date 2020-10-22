BBC News

Covid-19: Stoke-on-Trent will move to tier 2 over Covid rise

image copyrightReuters
image captionStoke-on-Trent will be under new restrictions from Saturday

Stoke-on-Trent will move into tier two in a bid to tackle a "concerning increase" in coronavirus cases, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

He said the city will be joined by Coventry and Slough, which local leaders had earlier revealed would also move into those stricter measures.

People living in the "high" risk areas will no longer be able to mix indoors from Saturday.

Mr Hancock said "cases are doubling around every fortnight".

"In all of these areas, there are over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people," he said, adding: "We're seeing a concerning increase of cases among the over-60s."

image captionStoke-on-Trent City Council reported a "sharp increase" in coronavirus cases over the past five days

In Stoke-on-Trent, the number of new cases rose to 210.2 per 100,000 people between 13 and 19 October and 94 people with Covid-19 are being treated in the city's hospitals.

The leader of the city council, Abi Brown, said: "Taking this approach now will limit the damage to our local economy of a potential future move to the 'very high' category.

"I'm not willing to put the lives of Stoke-on-Trent residents at risk by dithering for a week when we can act now to save lives and minimise economic damage."

