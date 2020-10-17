Yorkshire arts groups get government coronavirus grants
- Published
Arts groups and venues across Yorkshire have received government funding to cope with the impact of the pandemic.
Harewood House stately home in Leeds received almost £700,000 and Sheffield music venue Corporation got £398,400.
In a social media post the club said it was "chuffed to bits" to receive the grant from the Cultural Recovery Fund.
The money is part of £1.57bn government handout designed to help arts organisations survive losses caused by the outbreak.
In East Yorkshire, the East Riding Theatre in Beverley was awarded £72,522.
Theatre manager Sue Kirkman said: "We are over the moon with this announcement and can't wait to get cracking.
"We can't thank the government and Arts Council England enough for much-needed support of our precious theatre."
Other recipients of funding include the Black Dyke brass band in Bradford, which was awarded £76,080, and the Whitby Gothic Festival which was given £55,000.
The annual event, first held in 1994, attracts thousands of people to the North Yorkshire seaside town for a weekend of events inspired by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.