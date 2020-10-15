Covid-19: How will London and Essex cope with Tier 2 rules?
By Sam Francis
BBC News, London
- Published
Millions of people across England will be banned from meeting friends and family outside their household from Saturday. The regions have been told they will move to stricter Tier 2 restrictions to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. But how will locals cope with the new rules?
The restrictions in London, Essex, York and other areas mean more than half of England's population will be living under high or very high-alert restrictions.
The infection rate in London has been steadily increasing for several weeks and in the week to 9 October it was 77.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Henry Conlon owns the Dublin Castle, an iconic pub and live music venue in the capital's Camden region, and he fears the worst.
"This is the day the music died," he said.
"If you can't meet your mates in the pub, then what's the point in them?
"The 10pm curfew really stuck the knife in, but there was a bit of hope when things were returning to normality.
"We'll be lucky if we can keep our staff after this."
Jeremy Josesph, owner of the G-A-Y nightclub chain in London and Manchester, said the new lockdown rules were "too confusing".
"Keeping households from mixing seems unmanageable," he said.
"If a group come to G-A-Y, who's responsible in making sure they're all from the same household? And who gets fined?
"We need the government to be working with business to make things work."
The areas to go into Tier 2 restrictions this weekend are:
- London
- Essex
- Elmbridge in Surrey
- Barrow in Furness, Cumbria
- York
- North East Derbyshire
- Chesterfield
- Erewash, Derbyshire
The leader of Essex County Council, David Finch, said it was the "correct decision" to move the region into a Tier 2 Lockdown.
He said a stricter lockdown was "guided by the science and the fact is that the number of cases in Essex is rising exponentially".
"We understand that the move to the High local Covid alert level may affect people's lives and businesses and understand the very strong feelings about this," he said.
"However, we have a duty of care to the people of Essex, and we firmly believe that this is the best route to minimise disruptions, to save lives and to protect businesses."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan believes the new restrictions are "necessary in order to protect Londoners lives".
Speaking at Mayor's Question Time, he said: "Nobody wants to see more restrictions.
"This move is based on the expert public health and scientific advice about what is necessary to save lives in the capital."