Image copyright @catarinaemsurdina Image caption Protesters scaled an oil rig at the site on Saturday

Two men have been charged over an Extinction Rebellion protest at an oil drilling site, Surrey Police have said.

Demonstrators scaled an oil rig at the Horse Hill site near Horley on Saturday.

Campaigners from the climate change group said management consultant Lindsay Parkin, of Brighton, and horticulturist Alistair Sandell, of Uckfield, were both facing charges.

Surrey Police said the pair are both accused of aggravated trespass.

Mr Parkin, 56, of North Road, appeared before Guildford magistrates on Monday.

He was bailed to return to court on 20 October.

Mr Sandell, 51, of North Row, was also charged and was released on bail, police said.

Extinction Rebellion said Mr Sandell is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on 16 November.

Image copyright XRSurreyPress Image caption The group hung a banner from the rig that read "No More Oil"

A spokeswoman for the group said protesters entered the site on Saturday and used an access ladder to climb a rig about 32m high, to reach a platform about 15m above the ground.

She said activists then hung a banner from the rig saying "No More Oil" and stayed on the platform for 12 hours.