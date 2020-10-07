Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found George Tweedie died following a blow to the head with a blunt instrument

A "significant" new lead has led to the reopening of a murder case where a man was found dead in a burnt-out car.

George Tweedie, 26, from Bedworth in Warwickshire, was found in the car in Buxton, Derbyshire, on 7 May 2002.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Tweedie died following a blow to his head with a blunt instrument.

Three people were convicted of perverting the course of justice in connection with the death, but no murder charges have been brought.

Warwickshire Police said the case had been reopened due to a "new line of enquiry".

Det Insp Teresa McKenna said: "As with all cold cases, we have kept this investigation under review. Now we have a significant new lead and have taken the decision to reopen it.

"Many people were spoken to as part of this investigation, but we believe there may be evidence that was not disclosed to detectives.

"Nobody has ever been brought to justice for Mr Tweedie's death and his family have had to live with this for 18 years."

She urged anyone with information to come forward.

