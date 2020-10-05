Image caption John Haddock said he felt his family unit was "falling apart" because of a lack of support for his son's behaviour and mental health during the pandemic

Hundreds of families with disabled or seriously ill children are still struggling to receive support since the lockdown, a charity has said.

Family Fund said it was having "a lasting negative impact" on the children and their families' mental wellbeing and their finances.

One Doncaster family that is helped by the charity said it felt like their family unit "was falling apart".

The government has been approached for a comment.

A survey of more than 2,500 families, conducted by the York-based charity, found up to 69% of the families contacted were "still going without" educational psychologists and various different therapies including speech and language.

Image caption Five-year-old Jaxon, from Doncaster, has autism and global developmental delay.

The charity, which provides grants to families with disabled and seriously ill children via government funds and private donations, said families were also suffering from lost income and rising debt.

Five-year-old Jaxon, from Doncaster, has autism and global developmental delay.

His parents, John Haddock and Annemarie Maddison, received money from the charity to buy a tablet for their son, as well as a washing machine and dryer.

But they said they desperately needed support for his behaviour and mental health.

"During lockdown Jaxon was setback immensely," said Mr Haddock.

"He does become quite aggressive. He will self harm as well: pull his own hair, bite himself. He does scratch himself."

Image caption Annemarie Maddison said she was "put on anti-depressants because it got intense"

Ms Madison said: "We needed some sort of physical intervention or some sort of behavioural help or management even, or an online course. Something that could have got us through and made it a little bit easier. But there was nothing."

Mr Haddock said: "I found it difficult, but I had to bury my feelings to try and be a rock for everybody.

"The family unit did feel like it was falling apart."

Cheryl Ward, chief executive of Family Fund, said: "What concerns us most, and the worrying situation, is families have struggled through the first wave of coronavirus.

"As we approach a second wave we need to ensure that when looking at services and considering financial support, that families with disabled children are considered and prioritised."

