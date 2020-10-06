Image copyright Dan Ellis Image caption Cinemas were permitted to reopen in England in July

Cineworld described the cinema industry as "unviable" when it announced plans to temporarily close all its UK sites. So how are independent cinemas coping amid a dearth of blockbusters and reduced capacity due to the pandemic?

Since being allowed to reopen in July, some say they have looked to diversify, by showing classic films or hosting live shows in a bid to get people through the doors.

But what is crucial is getting "bums on seats", according to Neil McGlone, from the Riverside Theatre in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

He said audience numbers had been "up and down" since reopening, adding: "We have some good weeks and some not so good.

"We are trying a few old classics and they are doing OK.

"But we need the bums on seats like all the cinemas at the moment. It's pretty tough for us."

The Sheffield Showroom reopened with the release of director Christopher Nolan's film Tenet, the first major studio blockbuster since lockdown.

"Whilst we just about got through the lockdown we need to start making money again," manager Ian Wild said.

"In the long term we can't fit as many people in and so we're having to see what impact that will have on our long-term financial prospects."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenet was the first major Hollywood release since cinemas were allowed to reopen

One disappointment for cinema owners was the decision to delay the release of No Time To Die, the latest instalment in the James Bond franchise.

"It would have revitalised the industry overnight," according to Brian Barnsley, who manages Penistone Paramount in Penistone, near Barnsley.

His cinema is still showing independent films and organising live events, such as comedy evenings, to try to keep the public coming in.

Sheffield Light Cinema's manager Keith Pullinger said the lack of major releases was partially due to the fact many cinemas around the world remain closed due to the pandemic.

"The studios in America are holding back their movies until they can be sure they get the returns that they want," he said.

Image caption Brian Barnsley said No Time To Die would have helped "revitalise the industry overnight"

The dearth of major films has prompted the Peckhamplex, in Peckham, London, to close its doors temporarily.

Chairman John Reiss said audience numbers had dropped since it reopened, partially due to Covid-19 but also as a result of a lack of new releases.

"As an independently run cinema remaining open is simply not viable with such low levels of audience admissions and we are determined to eke out our resources, looking after our 40 employees, so that we can bounce back," he wrote on the cinema's website.

Dan Ellis, from the Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay, Northumberland, said it was welcoming about 300-400 film fans a week.

Although this is fewer than before lockdown, it remains better than initially expected.

And Mr Ellis believes there is an opportunity for people to realise the importance and value of independent venues.

"I don't see cinemas as just a place to see films," he said, pointing out they benefitted other town centre businesses by helping to increase footfall.

"I see it as a golden opportunity, we will be the only cinema offering midweek showings [due to temporary closures of chains]."

Mr Ellis said even without blockbusters cinemas offer an affordable night out and there is an appetite for films the whole family could watch.

Image copyright Google Image caption Independent venues like The Showroom in Sheffield are urging customers to try them out

The government has announced support for independents through its Culture Recovery Fund, which will see 42 cinemas share £650,000.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said "we need the public to pay their part" and "urged everyone to get booking your seats and support your local cinema".

Penistone Paramount's Mr Barnsley said if audiences do not want their cinemas to close then they need to make sure they use them.

"It's people sat in seats enjoying a movie that counts," he said.

James Frizzell, who manages the Majestic in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, agreed it had been a challenging few months.

But he is hoping the release of another delayed blockbuster, Wonder Woman 1984, at Christmas will help.

"If we can hold out to Christmas, I think there is a way forward for us, I think we can do it. If we can just battle through and people support us," he said.

Mr Pullinger said it was tough, but he was confident independent cinema would survive.

"Going into this pandemic cinemas were in good shape and I believe the other side of this looks just as promising," he said.