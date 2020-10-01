Image copyright Reuters/Phil Noble Image caption Liverpool's infection rate has risen 13 fold in a month

A ban on households meeting indoors has been announced as part of further restrictions for the north of England after a spike in coronavirus cases.

It will be illegal to meet in settings, such as pubs and restaurants, in the Liverpool City Region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs he wanted the rules to stay in place for "as short a time as possible".

He also "recommended against all social mixing between households".

People should also:

Not attend amateur sports events as spectators

Only visit care homes in exceptional circumstances

Adhere to guidance against all but essential travel

Mr Hancock said £7m funding would be provided to areas affected.