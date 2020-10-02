Image copyright Zef Eisenberg Image caption Zef Eisenberg, pictured in July 2017, just a year after a "near-death" crash at Elvington Airfield

A millionaire fitness firm founder was killed attempting a British land speed record.

Zef Eisenberg, who launched Maximuscle, died at Elvington Airfield, near York, where in 2006 ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed.

Emergency crews were called after reports of a "serious collision" at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.

Guernsey-based Mr Eisenberg, 47, was involved in a "near-death" 230mph crash at the same airfield in 2016.

His family confirmed his death to the BBC.

Mr Eisenberg ran the Madmax Race Team, which attempts speed records with motorbikes and cars.

Before his previous crash, in which he suffered 11 broken bones including his pelvis, he had set other speed records at the airfield.

He returned to racing in 2017, despite concerns he would never walk again.

In 2019, Mr Eisenberg set the record for the "flying mile" at Pendine Sands in Wales, stealing the crown from actor Idris Elba, who himself had broken the record in 2015, after it had stood since 1927, when Sir Malcolm Campbell set the pace.