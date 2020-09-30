Image copyright PA Media Image caption The ambulance service has used 28 non-disclosure agreements in relation to bullying cases since 2016

Inspectors found a "negative culture" where "bullying was normalised", at an ambulance trust where three workers died in the space of 11 days.

Poor leadership at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) left staff afraid to speak out, inspectors said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recommended the trust be placed in special measures.

EEAST said it would "do everything possible" to make improvements.

The CQC visited the trust, which serves Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, between 25 June and 15 July.

Various sources, including seven whistleblowers, voiced concerns over its ability to keep patients and staff safe from sexual abuse, inappropriate behaviour and harassment.

In November, it emerged three EEAST employees - Luke Wright of Norwich, Christopher Gill of Hertfordshire, and Richard Grimes of Luton - had died in less than two weeks.

An inquest into call handler Mr Wright's death heard he took his own life while suffering from stress and anxiety.

In February, it was discovered the trust had made 28 non-disclosure agreement payments since 2016 involving cases of bullying, harassment or abuse.

Staff 'disrespected'

The CQC has ordered urgent improvements after finding some senior managers did not have the right skills, knowledge and experience, as well as "combative and defensive" manners.

It discovered "undervalued" staff were treated "disrespectfully" if they raised issues.

Inspectors also said the trust did not learn from an independent report's recommendations after an employee was sexually harassed.

They added some leaders were not decisive enough when staff were accused of predatory sexual behaviour towards patients.

England's chief inspector of hospitals, Ted Baker, said some of their behaviour had stopped "staff from speaking out, including on serious issues such as safeguarding and abuse".

"This fuelled a negative culture, where bullying was normalised, and put patient and staff safety at risk," he said.

"I have also recommended the trust enters special measures, so it can receive the support it needs."

EEAST chairwoman Nicola Scrivings said the report "calls out where we need to improve and we will now do everything possible, as fast as possible, to make the improvements required".

"In a message to staff today, the executive team has again reinforced its commitment to listen to and support anyone who raises concerns," she said.

The EEAST has 4,000 staff and 1,500 volunteers across the six counties it serves.

NHS England and NHS Improvement said a decision was being made on putting the trust into special measures following the CQC's recommendation.

