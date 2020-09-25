Image copyright PA Media

There have been more than 358,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in England and more than 37,000 people have died, government figures show.

Below is a table of local authority areas in Kent, Sussex and Surrey, showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 21 September and whether the number is on the rise.

Coronavirus in Kent, Sussex and Surrey Area name Rate per 100,000 in week to 21 September Has the rate risen in past week? England 46.4 Yes Worthing 29.8 Yes Runnymede 26.8 No Adur 21.8 No Gravesham 20.6 Yes Surrey Heath 17.9 Yes Epsom and Ewell 16.1 Yes Tonbridge and Malling 15.9 Yes Tandridge 15.9 No Woking 15.9 No Rushmoor 15.9 No Elmbridge 15.4 Yes Spelthorne 15.0 No Tunbridge Wells 13.5 Yes Waverley 13.5 Yes Medway 13.3 Yes Reigate and Banstead 12.8 No Horsham 11.8 No Hastings 10.8 Yes Dartford 10.7 No Swale 10.0 No Maidstone 9.9 Yes Eastbourne 9.6 Yes Guildford 8.7 No Lewes 8.7 Yes Brighton and Hove 8.6 No Canterbury 8.5 Yes Ashford 7.7 Yes Arun 7.5 No Rother 7.3 Yes Sevenoaks 6.6 No Chichester 6.6 No Crawley 6.2 No Folkestone and Hythe 6.2 No Mid Sussex 6.0 No Mole Valley 5.7 No Thanet 4.2 No Wealden 3.7 No Dover 2.5 No

The chart below shows the proportion of cases per county in the South East, with Surrey being the highest, and Kent and Sussex roughly equal.

Average of Covid cases in Kent, Sussex and Surrey Rate per 100,000 in week to 21 September

For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:

