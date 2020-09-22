Image copyright PA Media Image caption The tightened restrictions were imposed at midnight

Stricter measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 have come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire.

The new rules were announced on Friday amid a rise in cases.

The local restrictions, which will affect 4.7m people, ban separate households from meeting each other at home or in private gardens.

Pubs and restaurants must also shut early in Lancashire, excluding Blackpool, and Merseyside.

The prime minister is expected to address MPs later before holding a live broadcast at 20:00 BST amid reports he is planning to announce new national lockdown measures.

What are the new rules?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The local restrictions were announced on Friday

Residents are not allowed to socialise in their homes or private gardens in:

Lancashire (excluding Blackpool)

Merseyside, Warrington and Halton

Wolverhampton, Oadby and Wigston

Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale

Pubs must shut between 22:00 and 05:00 and offer table service only in:

Lancashire (excluding Blackpool),

Merseyside, Warrington and Halton

Residents are asked only to use public transport for "essential purposes" in:

Lancashire (excluding Blackpool)

Merseyside, Warrington and Halton

Residents are asked to avoid attending amateur or semi-professional sports events as spectators in:

Lancashire (excluding Blackpool)

Merseyside, Warrington and Halton

Support bubbles will not be affected by the new rules.

Most parts of Greater Manchester - with the exception of Stockport and Wigan - as well as Preston, Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle in Lancashire are already subject to stricter restrictions .

Bolton, which has the highest number of cases in the country, also brought in extra measures on 8 September, restricting restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs to takeaway only, and requiring all hospitality venues to close at 22:00.

People in Oldham, Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle in Lancashire should also not meet anyone from outside their household outdoors.

Last week, the government said these tightened restrictions in parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire would continue.

Restrictions have also been brought in across large parts of north-east England.

The government introduced the rule of six across England on 14 September.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk