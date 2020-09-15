A1M closed: Lorry fire between Doncaster and Pontefract
- 15 September 2020
Part of the A1M north has been closed following a lorry fire, Highways England has said.
The road is closed between J38 Redhouse near Doncaster and J39 Barnsdale Bar near Pontefract.
The fire has been put out, but the recovery of the vehicle and its load could take a further four hours, Highways England said .
The road is expected to need resurfacing, and motorists have been warned to expect "significant delays".
#A1M north J38 #Redhouse to J39 #BarnsdaleBar the road is currently blocked for an HGV fire. @WYFRS and @SYFR are on scene with #TrafficOfficers dealing with the fire.— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) September 14, 2020
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk