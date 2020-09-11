Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption More than 1,468 migrants made the crossing by small boat in August

The coastguard says it is dealing with "multiple" small boats with migrants on board off the Kent coast.

Dozens of people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets have been seen being brought into the port of Dover as migrants take advantage of calm seas.

On Thursday 17 people were picked up in one boat as they crossed the English Channel, the Home Office has confirmed.

So far this month, not including those intercepted on Friday, 822 people have crossed from France on small boats.

On Wednesday a committee of MPs was told the majority of unaccompanied children arriving in Kent were 16 and 17-year-old boys.

The Home Office does not provide information on how many children are making the crossing on small boats.

