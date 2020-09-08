Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands mayor Andy Street said rising infection rates in Solihull and Birmingham meant restrictions were "very likely"

Visits to Solihull care homes have been halted after a "rapid acceleration" in cases, health bosses have said.

The West Midlands town has seen 115 cases of Covid-19 since the start of September, compared to 84 during the whole of August, Solihull Council said.

Ruth Tennant, Solihull's director of public health, said: "The sharp increase has shown Covid-19 is very much still with us."

Care home visits have also been stopped in Bromsgrove due to a rise in cases.

'Deep regret'

Rates in Solihull increased from an average of seven to 10 per 100,000 residents in August to 53.4 per 100,000 by 5 September, the council and its clinical commissioning group said.

Ms Tennant said the decision to suspend visits had been taken with "deep regret" and would be reviewed weekly.

Chief nurse Helen Jenkinson added in "exceptional circumstances", such as when a resident was nearing the end of their life, homes may "enable safe visiting".

She said it was important to "balance a compassionate response with rigorous infection prevention" to protect vulnerable residents.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire County Council also said "essential visits" would be allowed to care homes in Bromsgrove.

The town has seen a rise in positive cases from six to 24 in the past week, it said.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said earlier the "very notable increase" in positive tests in both Birmingham and neighbouring Solihull, meant further restrictions were "very, very likely".

Concerns have been raised about the increase from more than 60 cases per 100,000 residents in Birmingham to the week to 4 September, compared with 28.1 the previous one.

