Image copyright PA Media Image caption XR protesters blocked roads to the presses

Twenty-six people have been charged with aggravated trespass following protests at three printing presses owned by Rupert Murdoch's News UK.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blocked access at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, Knowsley in Merseyside and near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Eighty people were arrested as police cleared the sites on Saturday.

The 26 charged were allegedly involved in the protest on Friday in Knowsley and will appear in court in January.

Protesters targeted presses which print the Rupert Murdoch-owned titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday, The Sunday Times and The Scottish Sun.

They also print the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday and the London Evening Standard.

Demonstrators accused the papers of failing to report on climate change.

Image caption Protesters at the Knowsley site had been cleared by about 10:30 BST on Saturday

XR used vehicles to block roads to the printing plants, while individual protesters chained themselves to structures.

Vans were covered with banners with messages including "Free the truth" and "Refugees are welcome here".

Thirty protesters were arrested by Merseyside Police at the Knowsley plant.

The 26 people who have been charged are aged between 19 and 60 and came from across the country.

They have all been granted bail under the condition they do not enter Merseyside or contact any News International employees, and are due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates' Court on 8 and 13 January.

At Broxbourne, Hertfordshire Police made 50 arrests but have not yet said whether anyone has been charged.