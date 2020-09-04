Image copyright Tom McShane Image caption Levison Wood was harassed for several months by Fiza Jabeen

A woman who stalked TV explorer Levison Wood and sent "explicit and unpleasant" messages to him on social media has been jailed for 13 months.

Fiza Jabeen, a doctor, made Mr Wood so fearful for his and his family's safety he decided to sell his home.

From April, the 36-year-old obsessively contacted his friends, family and ex-partner, Kingston Crown Court heard.

She once intercepted Mr Wood as he was walking his dog and asked if she could come to his house for a cup of tea.

'She is obsessed'

The paediatrician from Birmingham admitted one offence of harassment and stalking, at an earlier hearing.

Mr Wood, a former paratrooper, has made a number of TV documentaries about his epic hitchhiking journeys.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Mr Wood recently appeared in Channel 4's Walking With Elephants

He contacted West Midlands Police after Jabeen threatened his parents.

On 9 June, she was made the subject of a restraining order banning her from contacting Mr Wood. But she breached the order a month later by visiting his house in Richmond, south-west London, after finding the address on Companies House, the court heard.

In a statement, Mr Wood said: "By her own admission she is obsessed and her actions demonstrate that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants."

Mr Wood, originally from Forsbrook, Staffordshire, said he had put his Grade II-listed house up for sale so that Jabeen could not track him down again.

Jailing Jabeen, Judge Georgina Kent said: "From April of this year you were contacting him on social media and some of that contact was explicit and unpleasant."

Fiona Dunkley, for Jabeen, told the court despite having a successful career, her client had been brought up as a devout Muslim and had no experience of male relationships.

"She doesn't really know how to control her emotions, having never had an emotional interaction with a man."

