Northern to 'reflect new normal' in rail timetable

Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern said the new timetable would mean fewer services on "a handful" of routes

Rail operator Northern has announced a new timetable will "reflect the new normal" as it deals with Covid-19's "knock-on effects".

The firm, which cut services during lockdown, said it would resume as many as possible from 14 September "without risking punctuality and reliability".

Northern has been gradually reintroducing services since May.

Regional director Chris Jackson said routes with the "most significant demand" had been prioritised.

A spokesman for the operator, which runs services across the north of England, said the move would not be a return to pre-COVID timetables, but rather a reintroduction "in a phased way".

Mr Jackson said Northern was "doing all we can to continue to provide the best possible service for customers".

"Many members of staff have been shielding and the knock-on effects of the virus will be felt for many months.

"With limited resources, the timetables we are set to introduce reflect the new normal and have been designed to provide as many services as possible... without risking punctuality and reliability."

The company spokesman said that meant some routes will not see any "enhancements" in the new timetable, while "a handful" of others would see a reduction in services.

Mr Jackson said that was due to a need to "balance the demand for services with other factors, such as driver and conductor training, which have been paused for six months because of social distancing restrictions".

"We have brought in as many additional services as possible with the resource we have available and have prioritised routes and times where there is the most significant demand," he added.

The Northern spokesman said full details of the new timetable will appear on the company's website.