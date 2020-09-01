Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found in the water off Avlaki beach on the island of Corfu

A British woman has died off the Greek island of Corfu after being hit by a boat.

The body of the 60-year-old woman was discovered close to Avlaki Beach, on the north-east of the island on Monday morning.

The Greek Coastguard said the woman's body "bore obvious signs of being hit by a boat propeller".

An investigation into her death is being carried out by the Central Port Authority of Corfu.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Corfu and our staff are in contact with the Greek police.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."