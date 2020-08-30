Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police seized thousands of pounds worth of equipment in Harlow on Saturday afternoon

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment has been seized as new lockdown measures over illegal gatherings come in to force.

Since Friday police in England have been able to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, such as raves, up to £10,000.

Police in Harlow in Essex seized equipment ahead of an unlicensed music event on Saturday afternoon.

The force urged those planning to go to such events to "think again".

Ch Insp Lewis Basford said the force would be "looking to identify the organiser and take them to court".

He added: "My final message is to the organisers: we will seize the equipment - I don't care if you've hired it from someone or if it's yours, we will break up your event, and we can now fine you up to £10,000."

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police said it had dealt with about 90 reports of possible breaches of restrictions "but we've not had to use our enforcement powers".

West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested after DJing at a street party in Wepener Mount, Harehills.

Five other people at the gathering were fined and Supt Chris Bowen said the force "hope people will recognise the ongoing risks of holding or taking part in events such as this".

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the legislation represents a crackdown on "the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions".

But Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said the legislation will mean "absolutely nothing" for enforcement in London.

"People just set up a music box in the middle of the street and say 'it's not mine', it's utter nonsense," he said.