Image copyright King Alfred Way Image caption Most of the 220-mile (355km) circular route is off-road

A new long-distance cycle route through five counties in southern England has opened.

The 220-mile (355km) King Alfred's Way runs through Hampshire, Wiltshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey and includes attractions like Stonehenge.

It was developed by upgrading sections of footpath to allow cycling, and using existing bridleways, byways and quiet roads.

Cycling UK said it was a "ride through the heart of quintessential England".

The charity created the circular route over three years by connecting four of England's National Trails: North Downs Way, South Downs Way, Ridgeway and Thames Path.

Named after the Anglo Saxon ruler of ancient Wessex, the King Alfred's Way is 75% off-road with the rest on quiet lanes. Cycling UK estimates it could be completed in between 2 and 6 days or ridden in sections.

Image caption The route passes tourist attractions including Stonehenge

It starts and ends in Winchester and passes World Heritage sites Stonehenge and Avebury and Iron Age hill forts at Old Sarum and Barbury Castle.

Campaigns officer Sophie Gordon said she hoped the route would benefit from the "huge boom" in cycling and people going on holiday in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a huge variety in scenery and landscapes on the route. There are challenging climbs but amazing views - its like time travelling through 10,000 years of history."

Cycling UK is aiming to create a network of long-distance off-road routes - King Alfred's Way follows the launch of the 800-mile Great North Trail between the Peak District and Cape Wrath in 2019