Image caption The freezer had been taken to a waste management site from Birmingham

Further tests are to be carried out on the body of a man found in a freezer after a post-mortem examination did not reveal how he died.

The elderly man was found inside the appliance at a waste management centre in Colliery Lane, Exhall in Warwickshire last Friday, police said.

The freezer had been transported to the site after a flat clearance by a housing association in Birmingham.

A 50-year-old man held on suspicion of murder was released on police bail.

West Midlands Police said the post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday, but the cause of death could not be ascertained and further specialist pathology was required.

