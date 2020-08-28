England

John Laing workers' summer holiday photos added to archive

  • 28 August 2020
Couple in a pedalo Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption Felixstowe was one of the seaside resorts construction firm John Laing arranged trips to for its workers and their families

Pictures of post-war workers heading off on their summer holidays have been added to an online archive.

Historic England has spent almost two years digitising 10,000 pictures from the John Laing Photographic Collection for public viewing online.

The latest and last to be added are 700 pictures taken by John Laing photographers for the construction firm's in-house newsletter Team Spirit.

They showing workers enjoying company away days at the seaside.

A train engine with a Laing sign on the front Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The construction firm liked to reward its workers with trips to the seaside

John Laing was founded in Carlisle in 1848 and became one of Britain's biggest construction firms, playing a key role in rebuilding the nation after World War Two.

It arranged company away days, events and trips to the seaside for the families of its workers with photographs taken to record the occasions for the company's newsletter, published from 1946 until 2001.

Children and adults crammed together in carriage Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The company away days, such as this one from London to Bournemouth in 1953, were popular with the whole family

The photo collection, which has more than 230,000 images, is held by Historic England.

A spokesman said John Laing's management had "enlightened attitudes" towards its staff with a "strong focus on family values".

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson added: "Covering everything from seaside adventures to company sports days, these fantastic photographs evoke the joy of holidays and colleagues coming together."

Two men and three women link arms on the beach Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption Many of the firm's workers went on its away days to seaside resorts
Two adults and a child ride water boat ride Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption Workers from South Yorkshire and the West Midlands were treated to a family trip to Skegness in 1954
Man and child on Ferris wheel Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The Skegness fair was popular with all ages of those who went on the company trips
Three men take part in a sack race Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption An annual employees' sports day was also held with the 1966 event taking place at Copthall Stadium in the London suburb of Hendon
Four girls prepare for egg and spoon race Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption Children were also encouraged to take part at the sports day
Director being dunked into pool in chair Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The company's directors also joined in the frivolities, although the fun was often at their own expense
man helps child build sandcastle Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The construction firm's workers were always keen to pass their skills to the next generation, as demonstrated by district manager GB Malcolm in Skegness in 1948
Large group having afternoon tea Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption Some popped to the Spa cafe in Bridlington for refreshments
People queue at train station Image copyright Historic England
Image caption The away days were popular, as shown by the queue waiting at Bournemouth station
man with two girls in horse-drawn carriage Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The workers and their families found plenty to do on trips to resorts such as Gorleston-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth
Workers outside a queue of buses Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption The firm would move its workers and their families en masse, in this case to Whitley Bay
Large groups of people at tables in a hall Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption While some families enjoyed a meal in Whitley Bay...
Child licks large stick of rock Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection
Image caption ... others were happy with just a sweet treat in Minehead

All pictures are subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites