Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption Felixstowe was one of the seaside resorts construction firm John Laing arranged trips to for its workers and their families

Pictures of post-war workers heading off on their summer holidays have been added to an online archive.

Historic England has spent almost two years digitising 10,000 pictures from the John Laing Photographic Collection for public viewing online.

The latest and last to be added are 700 pictures taken by John Laing photographers for the construction firm's in-house newsletter Team Spirit.

They showing workers enjoying company away days at the seaside.

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The construction firm liked to reward its workers with trips to the seaside

John Laing was founded in Carlisle in 1848 and became one of Britain's biggest construction firms, playing a key role in rebuilding the nation after World War Two.

It arranged company away days, events and trips to the seaside for the families of its workers with photographs taken to record the occasions for the company's newsletter, published from 1946 until 2001.

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The company away days, such as this one from London to Bournemouth in 1953, were popular with the whole family

The photo collection, which has more than 230,000 images, is held by Historic England.

A spokesman said John Laing's management had "enlightened attitudes" towards its staff with a "strong focus on family values".

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson added: "Covering everything from seaside adventures to company sports days, these fantastic photographs evoke the joy of holidays and colleagues coming together."

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption Many of the firm's workers went on its away days to seaside resorts

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption Workers from South Yorkshire and the West Midlands were treated to a family trip to Skegness in 1954

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The Skegness fair was popular with all ages of those who went on the company trips

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption An annual employees' sports day was also held with the 1966 event taking place at Copthall Stadium in the London suburb of Hendon

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption Children were also encouraged to take part at the sports day

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The company's directors also joined in the frivolities, although the fun was often at their own expense

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The construction firm's workers were always keen to pass their skills to the next generation, as demonstrated by district manager GB Malcolm in Skegness in 1948

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption Some popped to the Spa cafe in Bridlington for refreshments

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The away days were popular, as shown by the queue waiting at Bournemouth station

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The workers and their families found plenty to do on trips to resorts such as Gorleston-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption The firm would move its workers and their families en masse, in this case to Whitley Bay

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption While some families enjoyed a meal in Whitley Bay...

Image copyright Historic England/John Laing Collection Image caption ... others were happy with just a sweet treat in Minehead

