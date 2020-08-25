Man's body found inside freezer at recycling site
A man's body has been found inside a freezer at a recycling unit.
The remains of an elderly man were found inside the appliance at a waste management centre in Exhall, Warwickshire Police said.
It had been transported to the Colliery Lane site after a flat clearance by a housing association in Birmingham.
A 50-year-old man, believed to have been known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday, the force said.