Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed in the chest and bled to death outside a nightclub

A memorial service has been held for a man who was murdered outside a Kent nightclub a year ago.

Andre Bent, 21, from Lambeth, south London, was stabbed outside Gallery in Maidstone on 25 August last year.

His brother and sister said they are trying to come to terms with the loss.

Vasilios Ofogeli, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of Mr Bent's murder and jailed for at least 20 years. Restrictions were lifted by a judge so the teenager could be named.

As the community paid tribute to Mr Bent at a memorial service in Maidstone on Tuesday, Mr Bent's sister, Michaela Bent, said her brother was a "pivotal" part of the family and his loss would never get easier.

Mr Bent's brother, Dominic Conroy, said: "It doesn't feel the same.

"A year later, I don't think any of us have got over it. I don't think any of us will ever get over it.

"People say time heals, but I don't know - when you're going through it, it doesn't seem like that."

On the night of the attack, Mr Bent, a father-to-be, had been celebrating a friend's birthday and had watched rapper Mostack perform, but violence broke out in the early hours.

He was stabbed in the chest and bled to death about 40 minutes later.

After his conviction, Ofogeli recorded a drill track about killing a man and how three others should have died too.

The trial heard how he fled to Greece within hours of the killing.

At his sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court in May, Judge Mrs Justice Cutts described Ofogeli as "remorseless" and "immature".