Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya the day after the bombing

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been jailed for at least 55 years for the murders of 22 people.

Hashem Abedi helped his older sibling Salman to plan the atrocity that killed 22 men, women and children and left hundreds more injured in 22 May 2017.

He was convicted of 22 murders after a court heard he was "just as guilty" as his brother, who detonated the bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Abedi refused to come into the court at the Old Bailey for the sentencing.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told the court "the stark reality is, these were atrocious crimes. Large in scale, deadly in intent, appalling in their consequences".

