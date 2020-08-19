A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and police are searching a property in north Surrey.

The Met Police said it had arrested a 37-year-old man at about 05:40 BST "on suspicion of being a terrorist" under section 41 of the act (TACT 2000).

The operation by the Counter Terrorism Command was pre-planned and none of the officers were armed, a spokesman said.

He said the arrested man was being held in custody at a south London police station.