Three brothers have been charged with carrying out a number sexual assaults on children.

The alleged offences include rape, indecent assault and gross indecency and took place in Leeds and Barrow-in-Furness between 1996 and 2010, West Yorkshire Police said.

The men, from Yorkshire, were arrested after a joint investigation between the Cumbria and West Yorkshire forces.

They will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on 11 September.

Shaha Amran Miah, 44, of no fixed abode, Leeds, is charged with six counts of indecent assault and six counts of gross indecency with a child in the Leeds area and rape, sexual assault, kidnap and two counts of witness intimidation in Barrow.

Shaha Alman Miah, 43, of no fixed abode, Leeds is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child aged under 16 in the Barrow area.

Shah Joman Miah, 34, of Warmsworth Road, Doncaster, is charged with five counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of indecent assault, four counts of gross indecency with a child under the age of 14, two counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 all in the Leeds area.

Police said these charges resulted from an investigation into allegations linked to a former mosque that was based in Rowland Terrace in Beeston in the city between 1996 and 2008.

In addition, he is charged with five counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of sexual assault in Barrow.

