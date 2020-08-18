Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Richard Hall was a "wonderful man", his family said

A man has been charged with murdering a 70-year-old who was found dead in the Shropshire Hills.

Richard Hall's body was discovered on Brown Clee Hill, the highest point on the site, on Friday.

Moses Christensen, 21, from Oldwinford, Stourbridge, is accused of his murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, say police.

He had been arrested on suspicion of murder the day before Mr Hall's body was found.

He is due to appear later at Birmingham Magistrates' Court by video link.

The family of Mr Hall, who was from Perton, Staffordshire, said in a statement he was a "wonderful man in every single way" and his death was a "massive loss".

They added he was "an inspiration to many, taken away from us far too soon".

Image caption Mr Hall's body was found on Brown Clee Hill

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk