Rescuers are searching for two teenagers who were last seen in the sea near Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

The coastguard, RNLI and police were called to reports of three youths in difficulty in the water near St Annes Pier just before 19:00 BST on Saturday.

A boy aged 15 managed to swim ashore and has received treatment for suspected hypothermia.

But a 16-year-old boy and a man aged 18, both thought to be from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, are still missing.

Lancashire police said in a tweet: "HM Coastguard and the RNLI are leading the search to find them."